3 bedroom apartments
81 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyandotte, MI
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
2243 19th St
2243 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools.
Results within 1 mile of Wyandotte
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ecorse
1 Unit Available
4346 8th St
4346 8th Street, Ecorse, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Charming brick colonial home located North of Southfield and West of W Jefferson Ave. This home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, dining room, nice updated kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
13741 Longtin St
13741 Longtin Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Southgate. Amenities included: central air, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, fenced in yard, and enclosed back porch. No Utilities included.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18205 RIVERVIEW Street
18205 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
940 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Riverview, this home sits nicely in a small neighborhood with a 1 car garage. You can enjoy the plenty of space provided in the basement of the home for storage or usable space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
475 MILL Street
475 Mill Street, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1224 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1224 SQFT BRICK BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK FOR LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. CLEAN AND TIDY KITCHEN. 1 CAR GARAGE W NEW DOOR AND OPENER. FENCED YARD.
Results within 5 miles of Wyandotte
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8314 Jackson St
8314 Jackson Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Excellent 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has an Enclosed Rear Porch, 2 1/2 Car Garage, Full Basement Central Air. Don't miss this one. block away from Champaign Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2099 CLEVELAND Avenue
2099 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
UPDATED AND SUPER SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. GLAZED TUB AND BATH. NEWER FLOORING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
5830 Elizabeth Court
5830 Elizabeth Court, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1002 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Allen Park, close to downtown Allen Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, detached garage and yard. Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Last updated March 5 at 08:06pm
River Rouge
1 Unit Available
412 Campbell Street
412 Campbell Street, River Rouge, MI
JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Wyandotte
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Downtown Detroit
26 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8596 Pinehurst Street
8596 Pinehurst Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26637 Oakland
26637 Oakland Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1095 sqft
INKSTER BUNGALOW- MOVE IN READY! - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a kitchen and breakfast knook, full bath and carpeting throughout. Application fee $30, first month and one and a half month security deposit due upon approval.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1641 Church St
1641 Church Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Corktown! Darling historic home located just a short walk to Michigan Avenue for great local amenities! This 3 bedroom/1.1 bath home has vintage detailing throughout including beautiful hardwood floors and a nice backyard. Sorry No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8294 Northlawn St
8294 Northlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
13687 Thornton St
13687 Thornton Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
762 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3-bedroom brick bungalow. A large master bedroom, carpet floors, alarm system, blinds and newly updated electrical, plumbing, and HVAC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7667 Fielding
7667 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
7667 Fielding - Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow available move in condition and available for immediate occupancy. Nice hardwood floors and spacious throughout. A qualified applicant, will have no prior evictions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
