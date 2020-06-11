All apartments in Wyandotte
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

2243 19th St

2243 19th Street · (866) 724-5180
Location

2243 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192
Wyandotte

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
fireplace
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools. A refrigerator can be placed in the property before move-in upon request.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

No Pets.
No Section 8.
Wyandotte City School District

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 19th St have any available units?
2243 19th St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2243 19th St have?
Some of 2243 19th St's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
2243 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 19th St pet-friendly?
No, 2243 19th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wyandotte.
Does 2243 19th St offer parking?
No, 2243 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 2243 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 19th St have a pool?
No, 2243 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 2243 19th St have accessible units?
No, 2243 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2243 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.
