2243 19th St

Amenities
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools. A refrigerator can be placed in the property before move-in upon request.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
No Pets.
No Section 8.
Wyandotte City School District
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."