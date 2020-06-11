2243 19th St

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance fireplace internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance internet access

This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools. A refrigerator can be placed in the property before move-in upon request.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



No Pets.

No Section 8.

Wyandotte City School District



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."