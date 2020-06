Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 970 Sq. Ft., 3 Bed, 1 Bath Westland Duplex (Palmer and Venoy). Large living room and eat in kitchen. Freshly painted. Both units available. Water included. Refrigerator/Stove to be provided after move in. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at Bekamanagement.com



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5392010)