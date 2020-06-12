Apartment List
/
MI
/
wayne
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:28 PM

73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Wayne
1 Unit Available
5027 WOODWARD Street
5027 Woodward Street, Wayne, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
904 sqft
Freshly painted, completely refinished hardwood floors, right across from city playground. Close to shopping. Family room/ Den looks out over backyard. Newer windows & mini blinds. Fully carpeted basement flood. Huge 2 car garage and driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Wayne

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Westland
1 Unit Available
33071 Alanson Street
33071 Alanson Court, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Westland. Amenities included: central air, central heat, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $800/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
40617 BLYTHEFIELD Lane
40617 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
Best location at The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained and quiet end upper unit.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westland
6 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
27238 Yale St
27238 Yale Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$715
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with carpeting throughout. Very clean!!! Click to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
42461 Lilley Pointe Drive
42461 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1028 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED IN 2017! BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR CANTON CONDO W/AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. READY TO MOVE IN. FEATURING AN ALL WHITE KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES & MARBLE FLOORING. 2 FULL BATHS W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & CERAMIC FLOORING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
41280 MAPLEWOOD Drive
41280 Maplewood Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1502 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION. FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPETS, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH ITS OWN BATHS, WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND A FULL BASEMENT.

June 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wayne rents held steady over the past month

Wayne rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $806 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with South Bend experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Warren, Livonia, and Dearborn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 1.2%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $806 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Wayne.
    • While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wayne 1 BedroomsWayne 2 BedroomsWayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWayne 3 BedroomsWayne Apartments under $800
    Wayne Apartments with BalconyWayne Apartments with GarageWayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWayne Apartments with Parking
    Wayne Apartments with Washer-DryerWayne Dog Friendly ApartmentsWayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MI
    Mount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor