269 S Village Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

IMPRESSIVE 2 STORY EXECUTIVE STYLE FULL BRICK CONDO SURROUNDED BY TREES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OUT EVERY WINDOW, UPGRADES THRU-OUT, GOURMET KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, LIVING ROOM W/CROWN MOLDING, FIREPLACE, 1ST FLOOR LIBRARY, COULD BE A 3RD BEDROOM, LUXURY MASTER SUITE W/FIREPLACE, CORIAN COUNTERS AND JETTED TUB, TRAY CEILING & HUGE WIC, LOFT W/CLOSET, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, FULL BASEMENT. ASSOCIATION FEES INCLUDED IN RENT. CREDIT REPORT WITH MINIMUM SCORE OF 680, COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE, PROOF OF INCOME, 1.5 MO SECURITY DEPOSIT, 1ST MO RENT, NO SMOKING OR PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS. BROKER OWNED. EASY TO SHOW.