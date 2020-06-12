/
3 bedroom apartments
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Forest Glen Ct
4080 Forest Glen Court, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Waterford Colonial 1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Waterford
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
157 E Iroquois
157 East Iroquois Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1170 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in the Historical District - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with basement in the historical district. Newly updated. Fresh paint. Hardwood floors redone. New carpet, Granite counter tops. $1175 per month.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6639 Red Cedar Ln
6639 Red Cedar Lane, Oakland County, MI
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER. You can do a Rent to Own or Purchase on this beautiful property. Enjoy this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo that sits across the lake.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Ogemaw Rd
121 Ogemaw Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1504 sqft
Please contact via email for prompt response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.
1 of 24
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Keego Harbor
1 Unit Available
2189 WILLOW BEACH Street
2189 Willow Beach Street, Keego Harbor, MI
BRAND NEW KITCHEN, FLOORING, PAINT. ENJOY YEAR ROUND FUN ON OAKLAND COUNTY'S LARGEST LAKE! THIS PROPERTY FEATURES 100 FEET OF WATER FRONTAGE ON KEEGO HARBORS BEST KEPT SECRET DOLLAR LAKE WITH DIRECT ACCESS INTO CASS LAKE. PRIVATE & TRANQUIL SETTING.
Results within 5 miles of Waterford
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2651 COLONIAL WAY
2651 Colonial Way, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great ranch in central location close to highway and with Bloomfield Hills schools.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
295 Central Ave
295 Central Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1215 sqft
Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Pontiac! All hardwood flooring, no carpet. Remodeled baths, Remodeled kitchen with granite, Large lot. Convenient to everything! Immediate occupancy.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5045 Oakbrooke Dr
5045 Oakbrooke Drive, Oakland County, MI
RENT TO OWN Spacious split level walk out - Property Id: 188515 Fabulous contemporary split level in the heart of West Bloomfield.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 W Strathmore
93 Strathmore Avenue West, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
93 Strathmore Pontiac 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch with 2 car garage - For a priority showing pleasae fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/93-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4533 Bantry Dr
4533 Bantry Drive, Oakland County, MI
DON'T LET LESS THAN PERFECT CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! ?????? This is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 home with 2,240 Sqaure Feet in a Quite neighborhood.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Brandon Ave
821 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 04/01/2020.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Peacock Ave
615 Peacock Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Great north side family area, full basement, 2 1/2 car garage, sits deep on the lot, kitchen remodeled, spacious ranch home Accepts Section 8. (RLNE205831)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Moreland Ave
80 Moreland Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$785
948 sqft
Nice family starter home close to downtown and bus routes Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451867)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
130 Dresden Ave
130 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open living with kitchen appliances included. Large unfinished basement with a walk out to the back yard.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
65 West Brooklyn Avenue
65 West Brooklyn Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
838 sqft
Terrific location and completely updated home in on- trend styles just for you! SS Appliances and Beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, Refinished oak HW floors in living room and 3 bedrooms, 2 new full baths (2nd in partially finished basement), new
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2148 LANGHAM Drive
2148 Langham Drive, Oakland County, MI
Welcome to 2148 Langham where the Seller spared no expense on this 2004 custom-built home With Birmingham schools and private Walnut Lake dock/beach privileges. Retreat to your first floor master suite.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6765 LANGTOFT Street
6765 Langtoft Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Stunning 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath on the only free flowing canal on private 325 acre Upper Straits Lake. Only one house away from the main lake. Dock space for 1 boat. Conveniently located, over 4000 sq. ft. of finished living space.
