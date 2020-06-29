All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:15 PM

4445 Hillside Court

4445 Hillside Court · (734) 995-9400
Location

4445 Hillside Court, Washtenaw County, MI 48105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1553 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
ANSARA TEAM EXCLUSIVE - CALL BRIAN 734-645-7839. This neat and clean 3 bedroom Arbors Condo is available for lease starting 8/1/20 - A nature lover's dream with a new Dixboro trail connecting to Matthaei Botanical Garden accessed across the Arbors entrance, and thee ponds in the backyard. Beautiful setting, and a terrific location on the east side of Ann Arbor with easy access to US-23, downtown Ann Arbor, UM North Campus, UM Medical Center and St. Joe's Hospital. School bus for King & Clague picks up at the entrance to the development off Dixboro Rd. Great floor plan with breakfast nook, large kitchen with pantry & breakfast bar, formal dining room & living room with gas log fireplace & 2 skylights. Large deck accessed through the French door from the formal dining room. Master suite has vaulted ceiling, bath with separate shower & tub plus 2 sinks in the vanity. Completely finished lower level with daylight window, half bath & built-in shelves. Condo community offers: pool, hot tub, club house with cabana and tennis courts. Video walkthrough is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Hillside Court have any available units?
4445 Hillside Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4445 Hillside Court have?
Some of 4445 Hillside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Hillside Court currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Hillside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Hillside Court pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Hillside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 4445 Hillside Court offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Hillside Court offers parking.
Does 4445 Hillside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4445 Hillside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Hillside Court have a pool?
Yes, 4445 Hillside Court has a pool.
Does 4445 Hillside Court have accessible units?
No, 4445 Hillside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Hillside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4445 Hillside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Hillside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 Hillside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
