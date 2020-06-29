4445 Hillside Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

ANSARA TEAM EXCLUSIVE - CALL BRIAN 734-645-7839. This neat and clean 3 bedroom Arbors Condo is available for lease starting 8/1/20 - A nature lover's dream with a new Dixboro trail connecting to Matthaei Botanical Garden accessed across the Arbors entrance, and thee ponds in the backyard. Beautiful setting, and a terrific location on the east side of Ann Arbor with easy access to US-23, downtown Ann Arbor, UM North Campus, UM Medical Center and St. Joe's Hospital. School bus for King & Clague picks up at the entrance to the development off Dixboro Rd. Great floor plan with breakfast nook, large kitchen with pantry & breakfast bar, formal dining room & living room with gas log fireplace & 2 skylights. Large deck accessed through the French door from the formal dining room. Master suite has vaulted ceiling, bath with separate shower & tub plus 2 sinks in the vanity. Completely finished lower level with daylight window, half bath & built-in shelves. Condo community offers: pool, hot tub, club house with cabana and tennis courts. Video walkthrough is available.