2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
57 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walker, MI
1 Unit Available
1146-1148 4 Mile Rd NW
1146 4 Mile Rd NW, Walker, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
982 sqft
Four Mile Place - Property Id: 304339 Welcome to the Four Mile Place! This brand new apartment community has a lot to offer. Each unit has a master suite with its own bathroom and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
1 Unit Available
West Grand
1145 Tamarack Ave NW # 2
1145 Tamarack Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
2 bedroom upstairs apartment. Includes stackable washer/dryer in unit. $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE4293191)
1 Unit Available
West Grand
1567 Hamilton Ave NW # 2
1567 Hamilton Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Two bedroom upstairs apt near Richmond $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE2190105)
Results within 5 miles of Walker
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
45 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1131 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
5 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
8 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
11 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
17 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1165 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
2 Units Available
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
24 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
5 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
7 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
6 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
117 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
20 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
4 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
23 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
4 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
8 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
18 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 25th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.