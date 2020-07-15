/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Walker, MI
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
1146-1148 4 Mile Rd NW
1146 4 Mile Rd NW, Walker, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
982 sqft
Four Mile Place - Property Id: 304339 Welcome to the Four Mile Place! This brand new apartment community has a lot to offer. Each unit has a master suite with its own bathroom and walk in closet.
Grand Castle
1 of 52
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Verified
1 of 41
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Midtown
Midtown
45 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1131 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 34
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
8 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Creston
Creston
11 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
The Valley
The Valley
17 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1165 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
5 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Creston
Creston
7 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
9 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
6 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
1 of 34
117 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Verified
1 of 7
4 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified
1 of 14
4 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Waterchase
Waterchase
8 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Creston
Creston
7 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
SWAN
1 Unit Available
SWAN
838 Veto St NW
838 Veto Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1082 sqft
838 Veto St NW Available 08/01/20 838 Veto St, NW, Grand Rapids, MI - Newly renovated single family home with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Spacious living rooms, kitchen and bedrooms.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hill
456 Wealthy St SE Apt 6
456 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
West Grand
335 Bridge Street NW #1101
335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1423 sqft
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Midtown
144 Union Ave NE # 1E
144 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 This trendy two bedroom apartment has an old look with a new feel.