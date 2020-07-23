/
st joseph county
14 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph County, MI📍
10139 Lucas Road
10139 Lucas Road, St. Joseph County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Date Available 9/15/20 - Previous applications pending - Waiting list currently open.Cap Cod on Long Lake, Three Rivers. One bedroom, one full bath plus loft with half bath. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room on main floor.
Trade Winds Apartments
69086 Texas Ave, St. Joseph County, MI
1 Bedroom
$445
Mill Race Manor Apartments
681 East Main Street, Centreville, MI
1 Bedroom
$570
555 sqft
Mill Race Manor Apartments are now under new management! 55 and older and/or disabled any age. Located right in Centreville, Michigan, this property offers a handful of small town amenities while still having easy access to larger cities.
126 W Washington Street
126 West Washington Street, Vicksburg, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Nice apartment building with an interior corridor and locked exterior doors. Two entrances. Main level 2 bedroom with wood floors, updated bathroom, formal dining room, large kitchen with all appliances including washer.
Verified
Prinwood Place
2195 Captiva Island, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
$892
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments in a leafy neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets in units. On-site laundry, business center and playground. Not far from I-94.
15951 Dutch Settlement Street
15951 Dutch Settlement Rd, Cass County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Three bedroom, 2 bath move-in-ready home. One bedroom on main floor and two upstairs. Bonus room off back of house. Large fenced yard. Two car detached garage. Marcellus Schools. Pet considered. Available immediately.
517 Washington Street
517 Washington Street, Lawton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Walk into this wonderfully maintained older home and see all of the charm it has to offer. Gorgeous hardwood floors, tall ceilings and beautiful built-ins. Living room with glass french doors that lead into the formal dining room.
59774 Glidden Street
59774 Glidden Street, Mattawan, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2060 sqft
Enjoy the perks of a brand new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership.
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
7643 Blackmar Cir
7643 Blackmar Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1387 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Currently occupied, available 8/1/2020. End unit condo w/ pond views in highly desirable Woodbridge Hills. Soaring cathedral ceiling in the great room with fireplace and walk-out deck.
57081 CR 35
57081 County Road 35, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex in Middlebury! - Love small town living? Then you'll want to act fast for this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Middlebury! Property comes with stove, refrigerator, water softener, microwave, washer/dryer hook up and 1 stall attached
85 N Crooked Lake Dr
85 North Crooked Lake Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1318 sqft
Currently Occupied - Available 8/1/20 - Move-in Ready with open Floor Plan - Formal Dining Area and a Great Room Which Looks out over Crooked Lake and walks out to the Deck.
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2656 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.
5215 E S Ave
5215 East S Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Vicksburg. Conveniently located just off Sprinkle Road. Full basement and storage shed offers plenty of extra storage space. (RLNE4144073)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Joseph County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, and Kalamazoo College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Wayne, Mishawaka, Kalamazoo, South Bend, and Battle Creek have apartments for rent.