All apartments in Utica
Find more places like 46027 Vanker.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Utica, MI
/
46027 Vanker
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:02 AM

46027 Vanker

46027 Vanker Ave · (586) 598-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Utica
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

46027 Vanker Ave, Utica, MI 48317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming and well maintained unit, located in nice residential area of homes, not a large apartment complex but a small 3 unit freestanding building, upstairs unit includes heat and water, large open living room w/dining area, galley style kitchen w/stove & fridge, good sized bedroom, built in air conditioning unit, clean and ready to go, only pay for electric and cable, unit has 2 designated parking spaces, coin operated laundry in basement, Ideally located for e/z commute and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46027 Vanker have any available units?
46027 Vanker has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46027 Vanker have?
Some of 46027 Vanker's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46027 Vanker currently offering any rent specials?
46027 Vanker isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46027 Vanker pet-friendly?
No, 46027 Vanker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Utica.
Does 46027 Vanker offer parking?
Yes, 46027 Vanker does offer parking.
Does 46027 Vanker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46027 Vanker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46027 Vanker have a pool?
No, 46027 Vanker does not have a pool.
Does 46027 Vanker have accessible units?
No, 46027 Vanker does not have accessible units.
Does 46027 Vanker have units with dishwashers?
No, 46027 Vanker does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46027 Vanker have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46027 Vanker has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46027 Vanker?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W
Utica, MI 48315

Similar Pages

Utica 1 BedroomsUtica 2 Bedrooms
Utica Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUtica Apartments with Parking
Utica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MI
Wyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity