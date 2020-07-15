/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 AM
107 Studio Apartments for rent in Troy, MI
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
567 ROBBINS Drive
567 Robbins Drive, Troy, MI
Studio
$12,873
22068 sqft
6 to 24 month lease. $7.00/ST/Year 2 months security deposit required when sign the agreement.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
1400 Enterprise Drive
1400 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,771
2500 sqft
Units under construction now. Expected completion Spring 2020. Oakland Business Center offers Industrial zoning in Highland Twp. 1/3 west of Milford Rd/M-59 intersection, directly behind 59West.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2891 E Maple
2891 East Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,993
1600 sqft
Great office/medical building with Maple Rd frontage. This space is new - build out required and is located on the 2nd floor. 2 first floor spaces: 1,200sqft and 825sqft could be combined to total 2,025sqft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
120 W Maple
120 West Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,750
1833 sqft
Busy Shopping Center Located in Heart of Troy Strong Demographics Monument Signage Available Great Frontage on Maple Road 3 Months Free Rent - Move In Special!!
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
375 Hamilton Row
375 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$1,200
2100 sqft
Do NOT disturb or contact current tenant directly! No showings without agent present! This is a lower level lease with shared entries. 1 of 2 Lower Level spaces available, unique to Birmingham but for the right person this works.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30443 JOHN R Road
30443 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,700
1581 sqft
VERY HIGH TRAFFIC IN MADISON HEIGHTS ON JOHN R ROAD WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1771 N OPDYKE Road
1771 North Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills, MI
Studio
$9,999
LEASE PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED!!!!! PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PERFECT FOR DEVELOPMENT! Front end is zoned B-1 according to City of Auburn Hills. Great exposure on N Opdyke Road. On the corner of N Opdyke Road and Joy Road, L shaped lot.
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
210 W UNIVERSITY DR
210 West University Drive, Rochester, MI
Studio
$7,600
25000 sqft
The Historic Old Library building. Very high 13 foot ceilings. Large windows. Two on site parking lots and street parking. There is a large city lot nearby. There is a traffic light at the intersection on University for easy access.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32525 MOUND Road
32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,500
3784 sqft
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
17333 10 MILE RD
17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,300
4020 sqft
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
THIS IS FOR A COMMERCIAL LEASE. PRICE IS $14,217.00 MONTHLY. The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
50777 MOUND
50777 Mound Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,487
3000 sqft
3,000 Sqft - OVERHEAD DOOR - 220 ELEC - Located across from Amazon Center! -
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28157 Dequindre Road
28157 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
This beautiful upstairs office space can be used for sales, medical, creative or institutional purpose! Settled on Dequindre Rd just across from Universal Mall Shopping Center, you are sure to receive abundant traffic! Also, the upstairs Conference
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
46975 Van Dyke
46975 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$6,666
4000 sqft
21 Mile & Van Dyke - Prime Retail Corner, End Cap Unit
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
71 WALNUT BLVD STE 206
71 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester, MI
Studio
$1,650
964 sqft
RIGHT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO LEASE PRIME LOCATION AND THIS UNIT HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE, 3 LARGE PRIVATE OFFICES, LARGE FRONT WAITING ROOM, UTILITY ROOM, 1/2 HALF BATH, STORAGE AREA AND SMALL KITCHEN AREA.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
42301 Mound
42301 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$10,000
4791 sqft
Custom Built office space - 4,800 sqft up & 4,800 sqft down. 10ft ceilings in lower level, elevator. 3,520 sqft finished upper with 6-8 treatment rooms, new x-ray equipment, reception area, private offices.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
25255 SOUTHFIELD
25255 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,705
1705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.
Similar Pages
Troy 1 BedroomsTroy 2 BedroomsTroy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTroy 3 BedroomsTroy Accessible ApartmentsTroy Apartments under $1,000Troy Apartments under $900
Troy Apartments with BalconyTroy Apartments with GarageTroy Apartments with GymTroy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTroy Apartments with ParkingTroy Apartments with PoolTroy Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI