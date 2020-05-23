8090 Robert St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pet are welcome.

No section 8.

Taylor Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."