All apartments in Taylor
Find more places like 8090 Robert St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taylor, MI
/
8090 Robert St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:22 AM

8090 Robert St

8090 Robert Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Taylor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pet are welcome.
No section 8.
Taylor Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8090 Robert St have any available units?
8090 Robert St has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
What amenities does 8090 Robert St have?
Some of 8090 Robert St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8090 Robert St currently offering any rent specials?
8090 Robert St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8090 Robert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8090 Robert St is pet friendly.
Does 8090 Robert St offer parking?
Yes, 8090 Robert St does offer parking.
Does 8090 Robert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8090 Robert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8090 Robert St have a pool?
No, 8090 Robert St does not have a pool.
Does 8090 Robert St have accessible units?
No, 8090 Robert St does not have accessible units.
Does 8090 Robert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8090 Robert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8090 Robert St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Taylor 1 BedroomsTaylor 2 Bedrooms
Taylor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTaylor Apartments with Pool
Taylor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Dearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MILincoln Park, MI
Inkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity