6427 Weddel Street @

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow in Taylor!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 18 @ 12:30PM - 6427 Weddel

Taylor, MI 48180



SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 18 @ 12:30PM! Click the link to schedule your showing!

https://summit.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=c616f8c0-5425-4984-a3aa-325039510eaa&source=Website



Zillow and Trulia users, must include phone number so we can contact you!



3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Bungalow, in a quiet Neighborhood with a Great School District!



Spacious and bright, this large three bedroom bungalow has an extra half-bath in the basement.



The main floor has carpeting, a kitchen with attached dining area, 2 bedrooms, and a full-bath. The second floor features a large bedroom with carpeting. Also has a great basement with plenty of room for storage, detached garage, deck that is great entertainment space, fenced-in backyard, on a tree-lined quiet street in Taylor



Our homes in this area always rent quickly!



**We accept applications online at DetroitRentalProperty.com or at a showing. All applications have a $40.00 application fee, which pays for processing the background check and credit check.



**We do accept S8 applicants! If you have a S8 packet that you would like

to apply to a home, please bring it with you to a showing, filled out with

applicant information!



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Most recent 30 days of Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



Requirements:

- 3X the monthly rent in income

- Background and Credit Checks

- No felony convictions

- No evictions



Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com to see our available properties in the area!

You can contact our office at (248) 243-6648



