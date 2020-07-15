All apartments in Taylor
Find more places like 6427 Weddel Street @.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taylor, MI
/
6427 Weddel Street @
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

6427 Weddel Street @

6427 Weddel Street · (248) 243-6648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Taylor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $700
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

6427 Weddel Street, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6427 Weddel Street @ · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow in Taylor!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 18 @ 12:30PM - 6427 Weddel
Taylor, MI 48180

SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JULY 18 @ 12:30PM! Click the link to schedule your showing!
https://summit.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=c616f8c0-5425-4984-a3aa-325039510eaa&source=Website

Zillow and Trulia users, must include phone number so we can contact you!

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Bungalow, in a quiet Neighborhood with a Great School District!

Spacious and bright, this large three bedroom bungalow has an extra half-bath in the basement.

The main floor has carpeting, a kitchen with attached dining area, 2 bedrooms, and a full-bath. The second floor features a large bedroom with carpeting. Also has a great basement with plenty of room for storage, detached garage, deck that is great entertainment space, fenced-in backyard, on a tree-lined quiet street in Taylor

Our homes in this area always rent quickly!

**We accept applications online at DetroitRentalProperty.com or at a showing. All applications have a $40.00 application fee, which pays for processing the background check and credit check.

**We do accept S8 applicants! If you have a S8 packet that you would like
to apply to a home, please bring it with you to a showing, filled out with
applicant information!

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Most recent 30 days of Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

Requirements:
- 3X the monthly rent in income
- Background and Credit Checks
- No felony convictions
- No evictions

Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com to see our available properties in the area!
You can contact our office at (248) 243-6648

(RLNE2662824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Weddel Street @ have any available units?
6427 Weddel Street @ has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
Is 6427 Weddel Street @ currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Weddel Street @ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Weddel Street @ pet-friendly?
No, 6427 Weddel Street @ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 6427 Weddel Street @ offer parking?
Yes, 6427 Weddel Street @ offers parking.
Does 6427 Weddel Street @ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 Weddel Street @ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Weddel Street @ have a pool?
No, 6427 Weddel Street @ does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Weddel Street @ have accessible units?
No, 6427 Weddel Street @ does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Weddel Street @ have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 Weddel Street @ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Weddel Street @ have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 Weddel Street @ does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6427 Weddel Street @?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Taylor 1 BedroomsTaylor 2 Bedrooms
Taylor Apartments with GaragesTaylor Apartments with Parking
Taylor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
Perrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIDundee, MIEastpointe, MIDearborn Heights, MI
Flat Rock, MISt. Clair Shores, MIWalled Lake, MISouth Monroe, MIWayne, MIWyandotte, MIBirmingham, MIFerndale, MIInkster, MIClawson, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity