Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:56 AM

13417 FELLRATH Street

13417 Fellrath Street · (734) 981-5333
Location

13417 Fellrath Street, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1001 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY;
(1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover
(3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.
Property Details are; just Remodeled 2020, new kitchen, new bathroom, new doors, new wood floor, very clean, this is three bedrooms ranch awesome location minutes from Metro Airport. Very spacious. Closed to freeways and shopping. Fridge and Stove included. Minimum lease term will be two years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13417 FELLRATH Street have any available units?
13417 FELLRATH Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
What amenities does 13417 FELLRATH Street have?
Some of 13417 FELLRATH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13417 FELLRATH Street currently offering any rent specials?
13417 FELLRATH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13417 FELLRATH Street pet-friendly?
No, 13417 FELLRATH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 13417 FELLRATH Street offer parking?
No, 13417 FELLRATH Street does not offer parking.
Does 13417 FELLRATH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13417 FELLRATH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13417 FELLRATH Street have a pool?
No, 13417 FELLRATH Street does not have a pool.
Does 13417 FELLRATH Street have accessible units?
No, 13417 FELLRATH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13417 FELLRATH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13417 FELLRATH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
