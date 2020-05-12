All apartments in Taylor
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:39 AM

11436 Syracuse St

11436 Syracuse Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Taylor Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11436 Syracuse St have any available units?
11436 Syracuse St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
What amenities does 11436 Syracuse St have?
Some of 11436 Syracuse St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11436 Syracuse St currently offering any rent specials?
11436 Syracuse St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11436 Syracuse St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11436 Syracuse St is pet friendly.
Does 11436 Syracuse St offer parking?
Yes, 11436 Syracuse St does offer parking.
Does 11436 Syracuse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11436 Syracuse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11436 Syracuse St have a pool?
No, 11436 Syracuse St does not have a pool.
Does 11436 Syracuse St have accessible units?
No, 11436 Syracuse St does not have accessible units.
Does 11436 Syracuse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11436 Syracuse St does not have units with dishwashers.
