St. Joseph, MI
Westview Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Westview Apartments

2702 Lakeshore Dr · (269) 210-3758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Joseph
District 12
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2702 Lakeshore Dr, St. Joseph, MI 49085
District 12

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2708-307 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 2700-412 · Avail. now

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 2708-103 · Avail. Jul 30

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2704-308 · Avail. Aug 13

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 2708-410 · Avail. Aug 12

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 2700-411 · Avail. Jul 28

$985

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2708-202 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,090

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westview Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
pool
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Just minutes from I-94, right on Lake Michigan, you’ll find stunning St. Joseph apartments that are affordable, spacious, and cat-friendly, too. Our residents enjoy an enormous array of benefits, amenities, features, and conveniences like walking paths to beaches, laundry and mail in every building, fully equipped kitchens, extra closet space and storage space, and more.

We offer a variety of options for apartments in St. Joseph, MI with one, two, and three bedrooms; one look is all it takes to see that our community was designed for premium comfort and convenience. Here you’ll find elevator buildings, controlled access entries, a beautiful courtyard area, a sparkling swimming pool with a sundeck, and much more.

If you’ve been searching for a conveniently located apartment community in St. Joe that offers value, convenience, upscale features, and classic finishes, look no further than Westview Apartments.

Contact our staff today and schedule a personal tour of our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom ); $400 (2 bedroom); $500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westview Apartments have any available units?
Westview Apartments has 11 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westview Apartments have?
Some of Westview Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westview Apartments offers parking.
Does Westview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westview Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westview Apartments has a pool.
Does Westview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Westview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Westview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Westview Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westview Apartments has units with air conditioning.
