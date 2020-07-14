Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator pool internet access parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Just minutes from I-94, right on Lake Michigan, you’ll find stunning St. Joseph apartments that are affordable, spacious, and cat-friendly, too. Our residents enjoy an enormous array of benefits, amenities, features, and conveniences like walking paths to beaches, laundry and mail in every building, fully equipped kitchens, extra closet space and storage space, and more.



We offer a variety of options for apartments in St. Joseph, MI with one, two, and three bedrooms; one look is all it takes to see that our community was designed for premium comfort and convenience. Here you’ll find elevator buildings, controlled access entries, a beautiful courtyard area, a sparkling swimming pool with a sundeck, and much more.



If you’ve been searching for a conveniently located apartment community in St. Joe that offers value, convenience, upscale features, and classic finishes, look no further than Westview Apartments.



