This FULLY FURNISHED Lakeshore Condominum on the 2nd floor has beautiful views of Lake Michigan. The living room has a slider to a small balcony. Nice oak kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, plus new countertop, sink & faucet. New bath vanity & sink. There is private Lake MI beach access, plus 2 swimming pools. Community laundry is available on the lower level of the building. Condo has 1 assigned carport plus other parking. NO SMOKING and NO PETS! Additional non-refundable $110 inCondo fees.