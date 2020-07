Amenities

patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

1208 Mohawk Lane Available 08/01/20 Chic furnished cottage close to everything St. Joseph has to offer! - This cute furnished cottage will be ready to move into around August 1, it's close to everything there is to enjoy in St Joseph MI. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Enjoy the pool and patio area during the summer months! Very close to Lakeland Hospital, Lake Michigan and shopping. You will enjoy this floor plan and the convenience of its location. Please call Kim at 269-326-4528 to schedule a showing. The homeowner will not be removing any furniture, everything will stay in the house.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4353366)