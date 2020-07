Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

vGreat location on a main street, it is the best location in Fort Gratiot, near everything located in a very busy plaza. Great pizza space for lease in Fort Gratiot, 1900 sq ft, office room, storage room, walk in cooler, a lot of pizza tables and pizza equipment, stainless commercial hood, left in the place for the new tenant to use. Very competitive Lease terms, tenant pays utilities. Owner pays taxes, building insurance, minimum 2 years lease.