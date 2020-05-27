All apartments in Southgate
Find more places like
12937 Pullman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southgate, MI
/
12937 Pullman St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:33 AM

12937 Pullman St

12937 Pullman Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southgate
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI 48195
Southgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Southgate schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12937 Pullman St have any available units?
12937 Pullman St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12937 Pullman St have?
Some of 12937 Pullman St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12937 Pullman St currently offering any rent specials?
12937 Pullman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12937 Pullman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12937 Pullman St is pet friendly.
Does 12937 Pullman St offer parking?
No, 12937 Pullman St does not offer parking.
Does 12937 Pullman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12937 Pullman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12937 Pullman St have a pool?
No, 12937 Pullman St does not have a pool.
Does 12937 Pullman St have accessible units?
No, 12937 Pullman St does not have accessible units.
Does 12937 Pullman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12937 Pullman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12937 Pullman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12937 Pullman St has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southgate 2 BedroomsSouthgate 3 BedroomsSouthgate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouthgate Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthgate Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Dearborn