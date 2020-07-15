AL
/
MI
/
southfield
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 AM

112 Studio Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
17333 10 MILE RD
17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,300
4020 sqft
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
25255 SOUTHFIELD
25255 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,705
1705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway
29623 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI
Studio
$950
7348 sqft
Freshly renovated, 2nd floor two room office suite that feels like a mid-century modern loft with private bathroom, vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking Northwestern Hwy. Visible building in prime location.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
26400 W 8 MILE Road
26400 8 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$2,000
2300 sqft
2300+ Sq Ft Showroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Perfect for a Home Improvement Type of Business. Plenty of Parking and available signage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
29877 TELEGRAPH Road
29877 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$4,200
6915 sqft
Medical office condo for lease in prestigious Farmbrook Medical Complex. Office formerly used by a plastic surgeon. Other uses include: Dialysis, PT, Chiropractors, Pediatrician, Urgent Care, Dentist or any other medical specialization.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
25701 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
25701 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$810
528 sqft
Studio apartment with a large walk in dressing closet.
Results within 1 mile of Southfield
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
14531 W EIGHT MILE
14531 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$10,000
2485 sqft
$ 10,000 a month lease only former club great for restaurant or retail fully furnished busy corner also for sale $950,000 all credit approved

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19162 Patton
19162 Patton Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$850
900 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - Section 8 Preferred Brick sided, 2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home for lease. Home is freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.. Newer Kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield
25900 W 7 MILE Road
25900 7 Mile Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,600
1540 sqft
STARTING A NEW BUSINESS--THIS IS A GREAT START. GREAT EXPOSURE--JUST ADD YOUR BUSINESS LOGO. UPDATED OFFICE W/ NEWER KITCHEN, BATH & CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NEW STEEL DOORS, ELECTRICAL UPDATED, HOT WATER TANK & FURNACE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
20770 GREENFIELD
20770 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$12,000
10000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
16216 W 7 MILE Road
16216 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,000
1900 sqft
**FOR RENT** Commercial property for lease on busy 7 mile Rd near Southfield & John C Lodge Freeways, and a host of stores and shops! This 1900 square foot property features 5 offices, a conference room, alarm system, copy machine, and 3 off street

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Results within 5 miles of Southfield

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooks
12040 Greenfield Road - 1
12040 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,000
1700 sqft
Commercial Building on busy major street. Close to I 96 Freeway and Plymouth Road. Excellent location. All business adventures are welcome. Great location for start up business.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
26000 PLYMOUTH Rd
26000 Plymouth Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2500 sqft
OVER 2000 SQFT SMOKE BUSINESS SHOP FOR LEASE,.GREAT VISIBALITY ON A VERY BUSY ROAD.BUSINESS IS ALSO FOR SALE.BATVAI

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
13565 GREENFIELD
13565 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great location for a start up business or retail business, also great for office space as well. Located just south of Schoolcraft on Greenfield this unit is located in a busy intersection of Detroit. Schedule showing ASAP.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
13577 GREENFIELD
13577 Greenfield Rd, Detroit, MI
Studio
$3,000
3000 sqft
A former Dollar Value this unit is gutted and ready to be transformed into the business of your choosing. Located at a busy intersection of Greenfield and Schoolcraft this unit only needs the right business idea.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
26205 5 MILE Road
26205 Five Mile Rd, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,750
3611 sqft
Take a look at this gem, Great for adult Foster care, day care, Office space, Urgent care, Medical Office, Real estate Office,lawyers office I can go on for ever. Live and work in the same space or rent out the property separately.
Rent Report
Southfield

July 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Southfield rents increased moderately over the past month

Southfield rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $923 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,201 for a two-bedroom. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,201 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouthfield 3 BedroomsSouthfield Accessible ApartmentsSouthfield Apartments under $700Southfield Apartments under $800Southfield Apartments under $900Southfield Apartments with BalconySouthfield Apartments with GarageSouthfield Apartments with GymSouthfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouthfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Apartments with PoolSouthfield Apartments with Washer-DryerSouthfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthfield Furnished ApartmentsSouthfield Pet Friendly PlacesSouthfield Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor