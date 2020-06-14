/
furnished apartments
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Northville, MI
52 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
1 Unit Available
675 RANDOLPH Street
675 Randolph St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Northville
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,158
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Northville
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2737 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 10 miles of Northville
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
12 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
1 Unit Available
7276 SIMSBURY Drive
7276 Simsbury Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2950 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL! Beautifully furnished Simsbury condo. Wonderful maintenance-free living in a fabulous gated community.
1 Unit Available
6801 BROOKESHIRE Drive
6801 Brookshire Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2404 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED SPRAWLING RANCH IN POPULAR MAPLE RUN ESTATES, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, DOORWALLS OUT TO 2 GENEROUS TIERED CEDAR DECKS FROM DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AND NEUTRAL ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH
1 Unit Available
32450 GRAND RIVER Avenue
32450 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Boutique 8 unit Apartment building. Walk to downtown Farmington. One bedroom furnished apartment #8 facing Grand River Ave. All wood flooring, internet, heat and electric included. Laundry facilities, covered car port. Just bring you suitcase.
1 Unit Available
31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue
31831 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
490 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom condo minutes from downtown Farmington. The condo backs up to woods over looking Rouge River Tributary. Assigned Parking Space.
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
212 S PONTIAC Trail
212 South Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1347 sqft
Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.
