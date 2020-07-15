133 Burwyck Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller properties, LLC 734-369-8239. Burwyck Park condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with maple hardwood floors throughout the first floor. First floor has a living room with gas fireplace, dining room with walkout to a new deck overlooking a pond, kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. A half bath is also found on the 1st floor. The 3 bedrooms are on the second floor including a master suite with a cathedral ceiling. Basement is not finished but perfect for a rec room, storage, or additional living area. The unit also has a 2 car attached garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4126172)