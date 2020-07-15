All apartments in Saline
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

133 Burwyck Park Dr

133 Burwyck Park Drive · (734) 369-8239
Location

133 Burwyck Park Drive, Saline, MI 48176
Saline

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller properties, LLC 734-369-8239. Burwyck Park condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with maple hardwood floors throughout the first floor. First floor has a living room with gas fireplace, dining room with walkout to a new deck overlooking a pond, kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. A half bath is also found on the 1st floor. The 3 bedrooms are on the second floor including a master suite with a cathedral ceiling. Basement is not finished but perfect for a rec room, storage, or additional living area. The unit also has a 2 car attached garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4126172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Burwyck Park Dr have any available units?
133 Burwyck Park Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Burwyck Park Dr have?
Some of 133 Burwyck Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Burwyck Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
133 Burwyck Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Burwyck Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 133 Burwyck Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saline.
Does 133 Burwyck Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 133 Burwyck Park Dr offers parking.
Does 133 Burwyck Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Burwyck Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Burwyck Park Dr have a pool?
No, 133 Burwyck Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 133 Burwyck Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 133 Burwyck Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Burwyck Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Burwyck Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Burwyck Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Burwyck Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
