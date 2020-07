Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.

Welcome Home to Carrollton Apartments!



We offer affordable One and Two bedroom Apartment Homes in a secure living environment.



Each One Apartment home includes appliances (Fridge/Stove/AC) and is fully carpeted.



Equal Housing Opportunity