/
/
bay county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
49 Apartments for rent in Bay County, MI📍
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
705 N Euclid Ave Ste D
705 N Euclid Ave, Bay County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
2020 Newly Remodeled upper apartment. 4 bedroom with walk out from Master bedroom. Large living room. All new appliances. All bathrooms and living space completely new. No pets allowed. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5924950)
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
406 S. Wenona
406 S Wenona St, Bay City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5867834)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Westside Saginaw Rd
17 Westside Saginaw Rd, Bay County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE FALL SEMESTER FOR STUDENT HOUSING Very spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large yard and basement. Has been an ideal rental for college students given proximity to Saginaw Valley State University.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
4812 Raymond Rd
4812 Raymond Road, Bay County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1356 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house for rent located in a quiet neighborhood on the outside of Midland Large back yard Tenant pays utilities separate from rent (gas, electric, water) Pets are handled case by case please ask Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
915 N SCHEURMANN RD, #6
915 N Scheurmann Rd, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$765
770 sqft
1 bedroom renovated upper unit Pet Friendly, breed restrictions and fees apply.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2515 E Wilder Road
2515 Wilder Road, Bay County, MI
Studio
$2,970
7920 sqft
Lease available! Opportunity awaits with this large Wilder Road commercial property with I-75 freeway exposure. This property was formerly used asa gym however the wide open spaces have endless uses.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1869 N Villa Ct
1869 N Villa Ct, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$729
600 sqft
Beautiful apartment ready for you! Don't miss this great special!! FREE month FREE app fee FREE pet dep Eagle Ridge Villas 1924 N. Villa Ct. Essexville MI 48732 989-892-9491
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1426 Straits Drive
1426 Straits Drive, Bay County, MI
Studio
$18,217
15615 sqft
Lease available! Located at Valley Center Technology Park is this Dow Howell Gilmore designed office building perfected suited for your corporate headquarters, regional center or training facility.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1902 S Villa Ct
1902 S Villa Ct, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$729
600 sqft
Beautiful apartment ready for you! Don't miss this great special!! FREE month FREE app fee FREE pet dep Eagle Ridge Villas 1924 N. Villa Ct. Essexville MI 48732 989-892-9491
Results within 5 miles of Bay County
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastlawn Arms
2211 Eastlawn Drive, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
$655
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Eastlawn Arms come join us and surround yourself with the warm friendly atmosphere of home. Heat and carport included in rent.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Midland
7420 Orion Court, Midland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1310 sqft
A quiet, tree-lined community with private attached garages and energy-efficient appliances. Apartments feature a full-size washer and dryer connection, walk-in kitchen pantry, and plank flooring.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6098 College Ave
6098 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316258 The perfect home retreat. Designed with you in mind. Centralize living room to make it easy to travel throughout the home. Galley style kitchen for the chef in mind.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6105 College Ave
6105 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1216 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316165 Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen. Featuring sit at eating and counter isle. Recessed lighting with amazing back splash walls.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6053 College Ave
6053 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316233 Brand New home just right for you. Masterful bedroom featuring sliding glass doors into the stand up shower. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6071 E Freshman Dr
6071 E Freshman Dr, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316265 Brand New home just right for you. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle. Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2119 Bayliss St Apt 14
2119 Bayliss St, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level condo with fresh paint! Heat and water included! Laundry facility. No pets. No smoking in unit. Private parking space. Special move-in offer if occupied before the end of May!!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5541797)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edwin Street Townhouses
325 Edwin St, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
$615
Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit with all appliances included. New carpet, and paint throughout. Features include central air, washer/dryer, and dishwasher. $615 + consumers. Water included.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 Abby Ct
905 Abby Ct, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1790 sqft
905 Abby Ct Available 09/07/20 This extra large 1790 sq-ft unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage & finished basement. Washer & Dryer hookups (rentals available). Snow removal & lawn care are included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3943 Bauer Drive, Apt. 1
3943 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$655
925 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
1 of 14
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2609 Jefferson Ave
2609 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1312 sqft
Family home with 1312 square feet, 3 bedrooms - 2 of which are on main floor, office or den which could also be used as 4th bedroom on second floor, full basement with washer and dryer hook-ups, large backyard and 1 car detached garage; located
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2613 Jefferson Ave
2613 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1521 sqft
Family home with 1521 square feet, 4 bedrooms - 3 of which are on main floor, full basement with finished room and laundry room with washer and dryer, Central A/C, large backyard and 1 car garage; located 1 block from Midland Community Center, close
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2185 South Reese Road, Apt A-1
2185 South Reese Road, Reese, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2185 South Reese Road, Apt A-1 in Reese. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Waldo Ave.
420 Waldo Avenue, Midland, MI
Studio
$1,000
100 sqft
Commercial lease available/ Brand new construction. "Waldo Plaza" will "Build to Suit". $15.00 per foot - triple net - high traffic.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1407 E Grove
1407 E Grove St, Midland, MI
Studio
$5,000
7200 sqft
Commercial-Industrial 60x120 Building for Lease in Midland Mi. Close to Dow Chemical and just off US-10. 5000 per month, triple net, mezzanine with office space, high ceiling, truck well, and lots of power.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bay County area include Mott Community College, University of Michigan-Flint, and Northwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.