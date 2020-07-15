/
/
bay city
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Bay City, MI📍
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
406 S. Wenona
406 S Wenona St, Bay City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5867834)
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
605 Wilson St
605 Wilson St, Bay City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1418 sqft
A beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for rent located in the Southend of Bay City! Large open kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances- dishwasher, fridge, stove, microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Bay City
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3465 Kiesel Rd Kiesel Road
3465 Kiesel Road, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$619
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Kiesel Road Available 07/17/20 RARE! 1 Bedroom, CORNER, UPPER - Move in July 17th - Property Id: 304138 BAY MANOR APARTMENTS - 3465 Kiesel Road Bay City, MI 48706 (989-684-7450) We will have a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment available for rent
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1869 N Villa Ct
1869 N Villa Ct, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$729
600 sqft
Beautiful apartment ready for you! Don't miss this great special!! FREE month FREE app fee FREE pet dep Eagle Ridge Villas 1924 N. Villa Ct. Essexville MI 48732 989-892-9491
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1902 S Villa Ct
1902 S Villa Ct, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$729
600 sqft
Beautiful apartment ready for you! Don't miss this great special!! FREE month FREE app fee FREE pet dep Eagle Ridge Villas 1924 N. Villa Ct. Essexville MI 48732 989-892-9491
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
705 N Euclid Ave Ste D
705 N Euclid Ave, Bay County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available 07/17/20 2020 Newly Remodeled upper apartment. 4 bedroom with walk out from Master bedroom. Large living room. All new appliances. All bathrooms and living space completely new. No pets allowed. No smoking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Westside Saginaw Rd
17 Westside Saginaw Rd, Bay County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE FALL SEMESTER FOR STUDENT HOUSING Very spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large yard and basement. Has been an ideal rental for college students given proximity to Saginaw Valley State University.
Results within 5 miles of Bay City
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2515 E Wilder Road
2515 Wilder Road, Bay County, MI
Studio
$2,970
7920 sqft
Lease available! Opportunity awaits with this large Wilder Road commercial property with I-75 freeway exposure. This property was formerly used asa gym however the wide open spaces have endless uses.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6098 College Ave
6098 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316258 The perfect home retreat. Designed with you in mind. Centralize living room to make it easy to travel throughout the home. Galley style kitchen for the chef in mind.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6071 E Freshman Dr
6071 E Freshman Dr, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316265 Brand New home just right for you. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle. Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6105 College Ave
6105 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1216 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316165 Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen. Featuring sit at eating and counter isle. Recessed lighting with amazing back splash walls.
Results within 10 miles of Bay City
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
East Saginaw Historic Business District
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$905
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
750 sqft
A historical building has been renovated into modern apartment homes. The homes feature wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a ballroom and a fire pit. In downtown Saginaw.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7875 Bay Rd
7875 Bay Road, Saginaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
$1000.00 a month with $1000.00 deposit. Water is well water. 4 bedroom 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 on the main level, with 1 bathroom, living room and kitchen. Full basement with washer dryer hook-ups. 1 car attached garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
422 South 29th Street
422 South 29th Street, Buena Vista, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1508 sqft
Email all application requests to rent@mms.rent
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Saginaw
515 N Harrison St Apt 1
515 North Harrison Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Downstairs 2 bedroom apartment with heat and water utilities included. (RLNE4827222)
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Saginaw
125 N Mason St # 2
125 North Mason Street, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
Newly renovated one bedroom apartment with water included for $600/month. This is an upstairs unit with interior stairs! (RLNE3911206)
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Saginaw
214 N Harrison St
214 North Harrison Street, Saginaw, MI
Studio
$450
360 sqft
Studio Apartment Near Old Town Saginaw, Great Deal at $450.00 per month with utilities included. Full kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Very good parking included. Available immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2333 Davenport Ave
2333 Davenport Avenue, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
(RLNE4827254)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Saginaw
1321 Throop St
1321 Throop Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 bedroom coming soon! (RLNE5880550)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3943 Bauer Drive, Apt. 1
3943 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$655
925 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1611 Cass St
1611 Cass Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$675
3 bedroom home one bath with basement and large attic, tile bathroom, efficient furnace and hot water heater Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1302495)
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Northmoor
2439 Hermansau St
2439 Hermansau Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
Large home with new paint! Nice living room and formal dining room. Half bath on main floor and full bath on second floor. Three bedrooms all upstairs. Basement, wood deck in back yard and front porch! Security deposit same as rent. (RLNE4569171)
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1426 Straits Drive
1426 Straits Drive, Bay County, MI
Studio
$18,217
15615 sqft
Lease available! Located at Valley Center Technology Park is this Dow Howell Gilmore designed office building perfected suited for your corporate headquarters, regional center or training facility.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6053 College Ave
6053 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316233 Brand New home just right for you. Masterful bedroom featuring sliding glass doors into the stand up shower. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bay City, the median rent is $469 for a studio, $562 for a 1-bedroom, $739 for a 2-bedroom, and $973 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bay City, check out our monthly Bay City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bay City area include Mott Community College, University of Michigan-Flint, and Northwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bay City from include Flint, Saginaw, Midland, Davison, and Mount Morris.