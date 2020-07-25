/
midland county
Last updated July 25 2020 at 6:04 AM
22 Apartments for rent in Midland County, MI📍
1 Unit Available
Eastlawn Arms
2211 Eastlawn Drive, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
$655
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Eastlawn Arms come join us and surround yourself with the warm friendly atmosphere of home. Heat and carport included in rent.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Midland
7420 Orion Court, Midland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1310 sqft
A quiet, tree-lined community with private attached garages and energy-efficient appliances. Apartments feature a full-size washer and dryer connection, walk-in kitchen pantry, and plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
Northwind Forest
5220 Hedgewood Drive, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
937 sqft
Nestled harmoniously amongst majestic trees and lush landscaping, Northwind Forest provides serenity that allows you to relax while Midland's attractions are just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
2119 Bayliss St Apt 14
2119 Bayliss St, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level condo with fresh paint! Heat and water included! Laundry facility. No pets. No smoking in unit. Private parking space. Special move-in offer if occupied before the end of May!!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5541797)
1 Unit Available
Edwin Street Townhouses
325 Edwin St, Midland, MI
1 Bedroom
$615
Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit with all appliances included. New carpet, and paint throughout. Features include central air, washer/dryer, and dishwasher. $615 + consumers. Water included.
1 Unit Available
6223 Loretta Ln
6223 Loretta Lane, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1434 sqft
6223 Loretta Lane Available 10/21/20 This extra-large 1434 sq-ft unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage & finished basement. Washer & Dryer hookups (rentals available). Snow removal & lawn care are included.
1 Unit Available
905 Abby Ct
905 Abby Ct, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1790 sqft
905 Abby Ct Available 09/07/20 This extra large 1790 sq-ft unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage & finished basement. Washer & Dryer hookups (rentals available). Snow removal & lawn care are included.
1 Unit Available
5508 Vandemere Drive
5508 Vandemere Drive, Midland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2217 sqft
Check out this furnished rental in a fantastic Midland neighborhood. This contemporary, newer built home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with very little traffic.
1 Unit Available
2609 Jefferson Ave
2609 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1312 sqft
Family home with 1312 square feet, 3 bedrooms - 2 of which are on main floor, office or den which could also be used as 4th bedroom on second floor, full basement with washer and dryer hook-ups, large backyard and 1 car detached garage; located
1 Unit Available
2613 Jefferson Ave
2613 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1521 sqft
Family home with 1521 square feet, 4 bedrooms - 3 of which are on main floor, full basement with finished room and laundry room with washer and dryer, Central A/C, large backyard and 1 car garage; located 1 block from Midland Community Center, close
1 Unit Available
420 Waldo Ave.
420 Waldo Avenue, Midland, MI
Studio
$1,000
100 sqft
Commercial lease available/ Brand new construction. "Waldo Plaza" will "Build to Suit". $15.00 per foot - triple net - high traffic.
1 Unit Available
1407 E Grove
1407 E Grove St, Midland, MI
Studio
$5,000
7200 sqft
Commercial-Industrial 60x120 Building for Lease in Midland Mi. Close to Dow Chemical and just off US-10. 5000 per month, triple net, mezzanine with office space, high ceiling, truck well, and lots of power.
1 Unit Available
2910 N Saginaw Road
2910 N Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI
Studio
$1,450
1296 sqft
A perfect office location! On north Saginaw Road, directly across from the Mid- Michigan Medical Center! Great Visibility! Approx. 22,000 Car Per Day drive past this location! The tenant only pays tent and their own homes.
1 Unit Available
4812 Raymond Rd
4812 Raymond Road, Bay County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1356 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house for rent located in a quiet neighborhood on the outside of Midland Large back yard Tenant pays utilities separate from rent (gas, electric, water) Pets are handled case by case please ask Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance
1 Unit Available
385 W. Brown Street - 40
385 West Brown Street, Beaverton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom with large kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Large deck. Lakefront Estates is located at 385 W. Brown Street in Beaverton, MI immediately across the street from beautiful Ross Lake.
1 Unit Available
1226 North Hemlock Road - B-8
1226 N Hemlock Rd, Hemlock, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1226 North Hemlock Road - B-8 in Hemlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
922 sqft
Modern apartments have plush carpet and ceiling fans. Relax by the resort-style pool or on private balconies or patios. Berberovich Park and Immerman Memorial Park located nearby.
1 Unit Available
8212 Shields Dr
8212 Shields Drive, Shields, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This is a duplex you don't want to miss. The back yard is fenced in and shared with your neighbor. 2 car attached garage. 1st floor laundry hook ups. Spacious eat in kitchen that was recently remodeled.
1 Unit Available
105 W Stark Dr
105 West Stark Drive, Shields, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
3 bed one bath home, large lot, hardwood floors though out (RLNE5974170)
1 Unit Available
1450 Mary Court, Apt 4
1450 Mary Ct, Alma, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1450 Mary Court, Apt 4 in Alma. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
514 Wright Avenue, Apt 9
514 Wright Avenue, Alma, MI
1 Bedroom
$565
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 514 Wright Avenue, Apt 9 in Alma. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
113 West Tara Court - B
113 Tara Ct, Shepherd, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
776 sqft
This is a two story, frame constructed, four unit building. With two units on each level. There is an interior staircase to access the two upper units.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Midland County area include Mott Community College, Michigan State University, University of Michigan-Flint, Northwood University, and Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, East Lansing, and Midland have apartments for rent.