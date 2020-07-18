31200 GRATIOT Avenue

Amenities

Free Standing Retail with Unparalleled Visibility. This is the perfect location for carry out, retail, or office. The Gratiot Ave corridor is arguably the hottest growing retail area in Michigan with new major retailers moving to the area daily. Immediate neighboring retailers such as: Starbucks, At Home, Dicks Sporting Goods, Jersey Mikes, H&M, Sprint, Panda Express, Valvoline, QDoba Mexican Eats, FedEx, McDonalds, Panera Bread, Applebees, Arbys, 7 Eleven, BatteriesPlus+, LA Fitness, Sams Club, JC Penny and many more! This densely populated commercial/residential area has the demographics to support both big box and small front national retailers. Population Density by Radius: 12,500 (1 Mile), 114,000 (3 Miles) 275,000 (5 Miles). Average Household Income by Radius: $66,000 (1 Mile), $71,000 (3 Miles), $71,000 (5 Miles). Traffic Count Per Day: 78,900 CPD (Gratiot Ave), 18,500 CPD (13 Mile Rd). Contact broker for easy showings.