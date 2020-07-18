All apartments in Roseville
Roseville, MI
31200 GRATIOT Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

31200 GRATIOT Avenue

31200 North Gratiot Avenue · (313) 806-1303
Location

31200 North Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
Free Standing Retail with Unparalleled Visibility. This is the perfect location for carry out, retail, or office. The Gratiot Ave corridor is arguably the hottest growing retail area in Michigan with new major retailers moving to the area daily. Immediate neighboring retailers such as: Starbucks, At Home, Dicks Sporting Goods, Jersey Mikes, H&M, Sprint, Panda Express, Valvoline, QDoba Mexican Eats, FedEx, McDonalds, Panera Bread, Applebees, Arbys, 7 Eleven, BatteriesPlus+, LA Fitness, Sams Club, JC Penny and many more! This densely populated commercial/residential area has the demographics to support both big box and small front national retailers. Population Density by Radius: 12,500 (1 Mile), 114,000 (3 Miles) 275,000 (5 Miles). Average Household Income by Radius: $66,000 (1 Mile), $71,000 (3 Miles), $71,000 (5 Miles). Traffic Count Per Day: 78,900 CPD (Gratiot Ave), 18,500 CPD (13 Mile Rd). Contact broker for easy showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31200 GRATIOT Avenue have any available units?
31200 GRATIOT Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 31200 GRATIOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31200 GRATIOT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31200 GRATIOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31200 GRATIOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 31200 GRATIOT Avenue offer parking?
No, 31200 GRATIOT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 31200 GRATIOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31200 GRATIOT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31200 GRATIOT Avenue have a pool?
No, 31200 GRATIOT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31200 GRATIOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31200 GRATIOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31200 GRATIOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31200 GRATIOT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31200 GRATIOT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31200 GRATIOT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
