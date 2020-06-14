Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in Romulus, MI with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 Unit Available
9405 Biddle Street
9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus.

1 Unit Available
15432 ORCHARD Street
15432 Orchard Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.

Westland
1 Unit Available
29025 Mcdonald St
29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

Wayne
1 Unit Available
5027 WOODWARD Street
5027 Woodward Street, Wayne, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted, completely refinished hardwood floors, right across from city playground. Close to shopping. Family room/ Den looks out over backyard. Newer windows & mini blinds. Fully carpeted basement flood. Huge 2 car garage and driveway.
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

Westwood
1 Unit Available
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

Inkster
1 Unit Available
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)

Garden City
1 Unit Available
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.

Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14360 GAGE Street
14360 Gage Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
***FOR RENT*** TAYLOR 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1100 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, CENTRAL AIR, COMPLETELY FENCED YARD, SHED FOR EXTRA STORAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS LARGE DINING AREA, SOME APPLIANCES

Inkster
1 Unit Available
865 Sherbourne
865 Sherbourne Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. Hardwood floors throughout. finished basement with bar area. Spacious backyard with large 1 car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.

North Dearborn Park
1 Unit Available
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.

1 Unit Available
152 N CORRINE Boulevard
152 North Corrine Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2045 sqft
Beautiful four Bedroom Colonial with Plymouth Canton Schools waiting for the perfect family! Featuring 2.

1 Unit Available
13417 FELLRATH Street
13417 Fellrath Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Romulus, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Romulus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

