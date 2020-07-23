Apartment List
/
MI
/
romulus
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM

38 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Romulus, MI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Romulus offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute f... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
16833 Hawick Lane
16833 Hawick Ln, Romulus, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
Very Sharp 2 bedroom upper level end unit. Conveniently located to DTW for easy commute. Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Hardwood floors and Stainless Steel Appliances. W/O to Balcony. Large master suite with private bath and walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Romulus
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
Beplace.co @ Cherry Hill Club
209 Cherry Hill Trail, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
Short-term furnished apartments located on Commonwealth Ave. near Copley Square. BBA is surrounded by shops, caf?s, theaters, museums, Bostons public parks, libraries, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
27605 HIDDEN OAKS Drive
27605 Hidden Oaks Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1279 sqft
FOR LEASE ONLY. Upper open floor plan unit with 2 bedroom/2 bathroom and private entrance and 1 car garage. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets. Master bedroom has 2 closets and master bathroom. Neutral wall and carpet colors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
531 CHERRY GROVE Road
531 Cherry Grove Rd, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1431 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a ranch condo! Large living room with fireplace, master bedroom with private bath, open kitchen. Appliances included. Please contact Daryl Cross for information or schedule an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
46424 Killarney
46424 Killarney Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
GORGEOUS 1.5 STORY CONDO FOR LEASE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE & CABINETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED LIVING & FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
42748 LILLEY POINTE Drive
42748 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1171 sqft
GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN CANTON'S SOUGHT AFTER LILLEY POINTE.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
42776 Lilley Pointe Drive
42776 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1st Floor Private entry End unit is a 10+! Absolutely immaculate & Beautifully updated NEUTRALLY with ATTRACTIVE NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT + deep in the complex (far from Lilley) and siding to scenic commons! Open floor plan with Living Room, Dining

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
41168 N WOODBURY GREEN
41168 North Woodbury Green Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
MIN. 1 YEAR LEASE ---UPDATED 2 STORY BRICK CONDO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY IS LOCATED IN PRIME AREA NEAR I94, I275, HURON METRO PARKS AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY INCLUDING W/D.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Morley
22700 GARRISON Street
22700 Garrison Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH ON THE 9TH FLOOR OVERLOOKING DOWTOWN DEARBORN, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOO, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, YOUR OWN STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT, HOA INCLUDES, A/C, FURNACE, HOT WATER, SWIMMING POOL, TRASH

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Romulus
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Southgate
11801 Durham Road, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1393 sqft
Redwood® Southgate is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated May 16 at 12:17 PM
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1163 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Romulus, MI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Romulus offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Romulus offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Romulus. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

Romulus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRomulus 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRomulus 3 Bedroom ApartmentsRomulus Apartments with Balconies
Romulus Apartments with GaragesRomulus Apartments with GymsRomulus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRomulus Apartments with Parking
Romulus Apartments with PoolsRomulus Dog Friendly ApartmentsRomulus Pet Friendly ApartmentsRomulus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Perrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI
Woodhaven, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor