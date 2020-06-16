All apartments in Romulus
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

9405 Biddle Street

9405 Biddle Street · (248) 208-2978 ext. 2978
Location

9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI 48174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9405 Biddle Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus. Come see for yourself why this property won't last long! Enjoy additional outdoor living space with the corner lot and large yard, fully fenced for furry friend containment! Close to airport and major highways, but tucked in a residential neighborhood out of the main traffic flows. Lakes, parks, schools, restaurants, grocery stores all within a few minute drive! Schedule your tour today!

(RLNE5143219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Biddle Street have any available units?
9405 Biddle Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9405 Biddle Street currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Biddle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Biddle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9405 Biddle Street is pet friendly.
Does 9405 Biddle Street offer parking?
No, 9405 Biddle Street does not offer parking.
Does 9405 Biddle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Biddle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Biddle Street have a pool?
No, 9405 Biddle Street does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Biddle Street have accessible units?
No, 9405 Biddle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Biddle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 Biddle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 Biddle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 Biddle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
