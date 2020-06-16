9405 Biddle Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus. Come see for yourself why this property won't last long! Enjoy additional outdoor living space with the corner lot and large yard, fully fenced for furry friend containment! Close to airport and major highways, but tucked in a residential neighborhood out of the main traffic flows. Lakes, parks, schools, restaurants, grocery stores all within a few minute drive! Schedule your tour today!



(RLNE5143219)