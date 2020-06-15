All apartments in Romulus
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:47 PM

36227 Vinewood Street

36227 Vinewood Street · (248) 237-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36227 Vinewood Street, Romulus, MI 48174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom ranch with detached 2 car garage. Newer carpeting throughout home. Updated bathroom. New Furnace. Close to new Amazon Warehouse Distribution Center. No Pets. No Smoking. Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry to the premises.

$55 Application fee per adult. $130 Admin Fee. $275 Cleaning Fee. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,492.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36227 Vinewood Street have any available units?
36227 Vinewood Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 36227 Vinewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
36227 Vinewood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36227 Vinewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 36227 Vinewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Romulus.
Does 36227 Vinewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 36227 Vinewood Street does offer parking.
Does 36227 Vinewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36227 Vinewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36227 Vinewood Street have a pool?
No, 36227 Vinewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 36227 Vinewood Street have accessible units?
No, 36227 Vinewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36227 Vinewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36227 Vinewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36227 Vinewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36227 Vinewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
