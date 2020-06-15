36227 Vinewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and cozy 3 bedroom ranch with detached 2 car garage. Newer carpeting throughout home. Updated bathroom. New Furnace. Close to new Amazon Warehouse Distribution Center. No Pets. No Smoking. Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry to the premises.



$55 Application fee per adult. $130 Admin Fee. $275 Cleaning Fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,492.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.