150 Paton Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC opportunity to live in the Village of Romeo downtown just off Main Street! Upper condo freshly painted and with new carpeting in hall, beds and on stairs to 2- CAR GARAGE. Huge Great Room with vaulted ceiling offers plenty of room for the largest sectional or dining table and has door to covered balcony for outdoor relaxation.. Cherry Kitchen has long stool bar, tons of cabinets inc a pantry cabinet and a brand new stove. Grt Rm and Kitchen are tiled. Laundry has overhead cabs and is conveniently located just off kitchen. Master Bed, also with vaulted ceiling, gets lots of natural lighting with big windows and has an ensuite Bath with tiled shower and WIC. Shared bath has tub/shower. Bed 2 has generous closet. Garage offers shelved storage. You will LOVE the location. No pets without landlord consent.