Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

150 Paton Way

150 Paton Way · (586) 840-0400
Location

150 Paton Way, Romeo, MI 48065

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC opportunity to live in the Village of Romeo downtown just off Main Street! Upper condo freshly painted and with new carpeting in hall, beds and on stairs to 2- CAR GARAGE. Huge Great Room with vaulted ceiling offers plenty of room for the largest sectional or dining table and has door to covered balcony for outdoor relaxation.. Cherry Kitchen has long stool bar, tons of cabinets inc a pantry cabinet and a brand new stove. Grt Rm and Kitchen are tiled. Laundry has overhead cabs and is conveniently located just off kitchen. Master Bed, also with vaulted ceiling, gets lots of natural lighting with big windows and has an ensuite Bath with tiled shower and WIC. Shared bath has tub/shower. Bed 2 has generous closet. Garage offers shelved storage. You will LOVE the location. No pets without landlord consent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Paton Way have any available units?
150 Paton Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Paton Way have?
Some of 150 Paton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Paton Way currently offering any rent specials?
150 Paton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Paton Way pet-friendly?
No, 150 Paton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Romeo.
Does 150 Paton Way offer parking?
Yes, 150 Paton Way does offer parking.
Does 150 Paton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Paton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Paton Way have a pool?
No, 150 Paton Way does not have a pool.
Does 150 Paton Way have accessible units?
No, 150 Paton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Paton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Paton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Paton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Paton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
