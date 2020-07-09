All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

210 W UNIVERSITY DR

210 West University Drive · (248) 327-4555
Location

210 West University Drive, Rochester, MI 48307
Downtown Rochester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$7,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 25000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
The Historic Old Library building. Very high 13 foot ceilings. Large windows. Two on site parking lots and street parking. There is a large city lot nearby. There is a traffic light at the intersection on University for easy access. The space available is 4800 feet. The full building is 25,000 feet. Possible splits to be considered are: 2200, 1500, 1300, 1100, 800 and 400. Consideration for smaller spaces may be delayed. Other tenants in the property include Real Living Kee Realty and Updog Yoga. Traffic is not counted on University. Main Street is 38,000 per day per MDOT. 3 year leases are expected. Gross lease plus electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W UNIVERSITY DR have any available units?
210 W UNIVERSITY DR has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 210 W UNIVERSITY DR currently offering any rent specials?
210 W UNIVERSITY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W UNIVERSITY DR pet-friendly?
No, 210 W UNIVERSITY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 210 W UNIVERSITY DR offer parking?
Yes, 210 W UNIVERSITY DR offers parking.
Does 210 W UNIVERSITY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W UNIVERSITY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W UNIVERSITY DR have a pool?
No, 210 W UNIVERSITY DR does not have a pool.
Does 210 W UNIVERSITY DR have accessible units?
No, 210 W UNIVERSITY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W UNIVERSITY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 W UNIVERSITY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 W UNIVERSITY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 W UNIVERSITY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
