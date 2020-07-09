210 W UNIVERSITY DR

Amenities

parking yoga

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking yoga

The Historic Old Library building. Very high 13 foot ceilings. Large windows. Two on site parking lots and street parking. There is a large city lot nearby. There is a traffic light at the intersection on University for easy access. The space available is 4800 feet. The full building is 25,000 feet. Possible splits to be considered are: 2200, 1500, 1300, 1100, 800 and 400. Consideration for smaller spaces may be delayed. Other tenants in the property include Real Living Kee Realty and Updog Yoga. Traffic is not counted on University. Main Street is 38,000 per day per MDOT. 3 year leases are expected. Gross lease plus electric.