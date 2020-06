Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Neutral condo overlooking treed commons. End unit & absolutely the best setting in the complex for privacy and views. Great location near trails and all conveniences. All appliances included. Great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and open to dining room. Lots of windows and natural light. Doorwall from dining leads to balcony overlooking commons and trees. Master suite has vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Provide application including prior rental contact info and full credit report with score. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Prefer no pets. Occupancy June 23.