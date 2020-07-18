All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:44 AM

629 OAKBROOK W

629 Oakbrook West · (248) 601-1000
Location

629 Oakbrook West, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Oakbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you. Desirable area near shops, schools, freeways and downtown Rochester. Walk out your front door and take a walk or run on the Paint Creek Trail. Take a swim in the community pool. Spacious and hard to find 3 bdrms. unit with carport and fin. bsmt. All appls. included. BONUS of water & gas inc. in monthly rent, plus snow and grass care, and exterior maintenance. 2 decks. Freshly painted throughout. Immediately available. Provide full application with past rental references, and full credit report with credit score. This is a place you will want to call HOME for a long time!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 OAKBROOK W have any available units?
629 OAKBROOK W has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 OAKBROOK W have?
Some of 629 OAKBROOK W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 OAKBROOK W currently offering any rent specials?
629 OAKBROOK W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 OAKBROOK W pet-friendly?
No, 629 OAKBROOK W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 629 OAKBROOK W offer parking?
Yes, 629 OAKBROOK W offers parking.
Does 629 OAKBROOK W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 OAKBROOK W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 OAKBROOK W have a pool?
Yes, 629 OAKBROOK W has a pool.
Does 629 OAKBROOK W have accessible units?
No, 629 OAKBROOK W does not have accessible units.
Does 629 OAKBROOK W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 OAKBROOK W has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 OAKBROOK W have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 OAKBROOK W does not have units with air conditioning.
