629 OAKBROOK W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool microwave

Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you. Desirable area near shops, schools, freeways and downtown Rochester. Walk out your front door and take a walk or run on the Paint Creek Trail. Take a swim in the community pool. Spacious and hard to find 3 bdrms. unit with carport and fin. bsmt. All appls. included. BONUS of water & gas inc. in monthly rent, plus snow and grass care, and exterior maintenance. 2 decks. Freshly painted throughout. Immediately available. Provide full application with past rental references, and full credit report with credit score. This is a place you will want to call HOME for a long time!!