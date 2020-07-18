629 OAKBROOK W

Amenities
Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you. Desirable area near shops, schools, freeways and downtown Rochester. Walk out your front door and take a walk or run on the Paint Creek Trail. Take a swim in the community pool. Spacious and hard to find 3 bdrms. unit with carport and fin. bsmt. All appls. included. BONUS of water & gas inc. in monthly rent, plus snow and grass care, and exterior maintenance. 2 decks. Freshly painted throughout. Immediately available. Provide full application with past rental references, and full credit report with credit score. This is a place you will want to call HOME for a long time!!