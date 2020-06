318 Bourbon Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sharp 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in popular Cumberland hills! Great house in a great location, close to everything, downtown Rochester, expressways, tons of great restaurants and shops. 1st floor laundry, partially finished basement . Huge deck overlooking park like setting. Immediate occupancy.

No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents.

Call Nick Heppard at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com