Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful remodeled ranch in a great area. Well Maintained w/large private fenced yard, covered back patio & 2 car attached garage. Home is move in ready with new Pergo flooring, fresh paint, carpet, fixtures, newer appliances, blinds & more. A must see. 1st months rent, 1 1/2 security. Credit Report w/scores, proof of emp. required. 24 month lease or more, $250 non refundable cleaning fee & pets neg w/fee. Agent owned. Licensed MI real estate agent must be present at all showings.