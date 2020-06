Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room. Outside it enjoys a quiet neighborhood close to the highly sought after Village of Rochester Hills. Rochester Hills Schools!! Call Wisam today to view this beautiful property.