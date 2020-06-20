All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:34 PM

2713 Helmsdale

2713 Helmsdale Cir · (586) 788-2633
Location

2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Rochester Hills! This home offers: hardwood flooring, large bay window, extra padded carpet, oversized island, 42" cabinets with under lighting crown molding & granite counters, maintenance free balcony, and in-law suite! You'll love the openness of the of the 2nd floor where the kitchen flows seamlessly into the the living room! When your not sipping on the morning coffee on the balcony you can take a dip in the community pool or pick up a game of tennis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Helmsdale have any available units?
2713 Helmsdale has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2713 Helmsdale have?
Some of 2713 Helmsdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Helmsdale currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Helmsdale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Helmsdale pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Helmsdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 2713 Helmsdale offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Helmsdale does offer parking.
Does 2713 Helmsdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 Helmsdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Helmsdale have a pool?
Yes, 2713 Helmsdale has a pool.
Does 2713 Helmsdale have accessible units?
No, 2713 Helmsdale does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Helmsdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Helmsdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Helmsdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Helmsdale does not have units with air conditioning.
