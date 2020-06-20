2713 Helmsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Rochester Hills! This home offers: hardwood flooring, large bay window, extra padded carpet, oversized island, 42" cabinets with under lighting crown molding & granite counters, maintenance free balcony, and in-law suite! You'll love the openness of the of the 2nd floor where the kitchen flows seamlessly into the the living room! When your not sipping on the morning coffee on the balcony you can take a dip in the community pool or pick up a game of tennis!