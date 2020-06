Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New Update Just Completed!!! -2 Story Colonial in family oriented sub. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire house. All new wood floor installed on the 2nd floor. All new Energy Star windows for the entire house. Kitchen w/ Granite countertop and stainless dual sinks. Newer roof. All Appliance. Open floor plan. Large family room with triple sliding door to deck and fireplace. Perfect for Entertainment. 2-story foyer. Extensive Crown molding. Master Suite with bath and shower AND large size of walk-in closet. Covered Deck w/ private yard. Great Feng-Shui. Park in sub. Walking trail. Award winning Rochester schools. $300 Non-refundable cleaning fee. 1.5 Mo security deposit. 1st month rent. 2 paystubs or employer letter for overseas transferees to the U.S. Credit report w/score 700 min. No smoking/pet. 2 years lease minimum