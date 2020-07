Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Exceptional 5 bedroom Lake Orion colonial for lease! Beautiful well maintained interior. Open kitchen/family room concept. Kitchen features large center island and eat in breakfast area. Main level offers formal dining, living room and study. Second level with 4 bedrooms, large master suite with newly updated master bath. Finished basement with open area perfect for families! Wet bar for entertaining and an additional bedroom (currently used as a workout room). Great location, lot well manicured. Award Winning Lake Orion schools.