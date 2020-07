Amenities

dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Newer Built Condominiums located with in walking distance to 2 beautiful lakes. The Property Features Three Bedrooms, Three Full Baths with One Lavatory on the main Floor. Really open concept design home. The entry level consist of open kitchen to dining and living area for ease of entertaining. The Second story features Master Suit and one more bedroom with full bath. The lower level attributes of this fantastic property have a bedroom with full bath and library or office. Almost like a small apartment with in the house. Lots of storage space. Great community.