All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 6060 DIXIE Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
6060 DIXIE Highway
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

6060 DIXIE Highway

6060 Dixie Highway · (248) 394-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6060 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI 48346

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit C-F · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 3048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Over 3000 Total Sq Ft of Office space, Suite F 1524 Sq Ft current use is a Doctors office with 3 treatment rooms, receptionist area, waiting room, full bath with shower and upstairs is 224 Sq Ft Storage area... attached is suite C also 1524 Sq Ft current use is physical therapy area with treatment spaces, rehabilitation and full treatment areas, reception area and waiting area, bathroom and upstairs 224 Sq Ft storage area. Suites C & F could be divided and turned back into 2 separate suites. Jeff

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 DIXIE Highway have any available units?
6060 DIXIE Highway has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6060 DIXIE Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6060 DIXIE Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 DIXIE Highway pet-friendly?
No, 6060 DIXIE Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 6060 DIXIE Highway offer parking?
No, 6060 DIXIE Highway does not offer parking.
Does 6060 DIXIE Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6060 DIXIE Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 DIXIE Highway have a pool?
No, 6060 DIXIE Highway does not have a pool.
Does 6060 DIXIE Highway have accessible units?
No, 6060 DIXIE Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 DIXIE Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6060 DIXIE Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6060 DIXIE Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6060 DIXIE Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6060 DIXIE Highway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr
South Lyon, MI 48178
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct
Farmington, MI 48335
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr
Madison Heights, MI 48071

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity