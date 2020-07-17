4670 COVINGTON Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming bi-level colonial in highly sought after Village of Country Creek. This house features hardwood floors in most main level, espresso kitchen cabinets, fully remodeled bathroom, light fixture, shutters, newer roof. Open concept kitchen w/granite breakfast bar. Lots of skylights collect abundant sunlight. Convenient layout w/ranch style main level. Generous size family room and library in the walkout lower level. Step out to the brick patio and backyard w/playset thru doorwall and feel the fresh air. Award winning Rochester school district w/Delta Kelly elementary, Van Hoosen middle, Adams high school. Employment verification w/income proof credit report required. First month rent, security deposit and nonrefundable cleaning fee upfront. The home is available on August 1st.