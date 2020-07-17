All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

4670 COVINGTON Court

4670 Covington Court · (248) 649-7200
Location

4670 Covington Court, Oakland County, MI 48306

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2394 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming bi-level colonial in highly sought after Village of Country Creek. This house features hardwood floors in most main level, espresso kitchen cabinets, fully remodeled bathroom, light fixture, shutters, newer roof. Open concept kitchen w/granite breakfast bar. Lots of skylights collect abundant sunlight. Convenient layout w/ranch style main level. Generous size family room and library in the walkout lower level. Step out to the brick patio and backyard w/playset thru doorwall and feel the fresh air. Award winning Rochester school district w/Delta Kelly elementary, Van Hoosen middle, Adams high school. Employment verification w/income proof credit report required. First month rent, security deposit and nonrefundable cleaning fee upfront. The home is available on August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4670 COVINGTON Court have any available units?
4670 COVINGTON Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4670 COVINGTON Court have?
Some of 4670 COVINGTON Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 COVINGTON Court currently offering any rent specials?
4670 COVINGTON Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 COVINGTON Court pet-friendly?
No, 4670 COVINGTON Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 4670 COVINGTON Court offer parking?
Yes, 4670 COVINGTON Court offers parking.
Does 4670 COVINGTON Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4670 COVINGTON Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 COVINGTON Court have a pool?
No, 4670 COVINGTON Court does not have a pool.
Does 4670 COVINGTON Court have accessible units?
No, 4670 COVINGTON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 COVINGTON Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4670 COVINGTON Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4670 COVINGTON Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4670 COVINGTON Court does not have units with air conditioning.
