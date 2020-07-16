42478 WOODWARD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool. Updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms come with ample amount of built-in closets. Unit has been freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout. Private basement space has a washer and dryer with additional storage area and a finished room that can be used as a hobby/rec area. Rent includes water/sewer, gas, trash, yard maintenance and snow removal. Unit comes with 1 covered car port and plenty of additional parking in the private lot. Immediate occupancy. 12 months+ lease. No pets. No Smoking.

Applicant to provide Credit Report, proof of income and job verification with application. Month and a half of rent required as refundable security deposit.