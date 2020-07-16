42478 WOODWARD Avenue

Amenities
Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool. Updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms come with ample amount of built-in closets. Unit has been freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout. Private basement space has a washer and dryer with additional storage area and a finished room that can be used as a hobby/rec area. Rent includes water/sewer, gas, trash, yard maintenance and snow removal. Unit comes with 1 covered car port and plenty of additional parking in the private lot. Immediate occupancy. 12 months+ lease. No pets. No Smoking.
Applicant to provide Credit Report, proof of income and job verification with application. Month and a half of rent required as refundable security deposit.