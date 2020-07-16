All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:10 PM

42478 WOODWARD Avenue

42478 Woodward Avenue · (248) 644-6700
Location

42478 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI 48304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1299 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool. Updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms come with ample amount of built-in closets. Unit has been freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout. Private basement space has a washer and dryer with additional storage area and a finished room that can be used as a hobby/rec area. Rent includes water/sewer, gas, trash, yard maintenance and snow removal. Unit comes with 1 covered car port and plenty of additional parking in the private lot. Immediate occupancy. 12 months+ lease. No pets. No Smoking.
Applicant to provide Credit Report, proof of income and job verification with application. Month and a half of rent required as refundable security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42478 WOODWARD Avenue have any available units?
42478 WOODWARD Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42478 WOODWARD Avenue have?
Some of 42478 WOODWARD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42478 WOODWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
42478 WOODWARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42478 WOODWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 42478 WOODWARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 42478 WOODWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 42478 WOODWARD Avenue offers parking.
Does 42478 WOODWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42478 WOODWARD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42478 WOODWARD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 42478 WOODWARD Avenue has a pool.
Does 42478 WOODWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 42478 WOODWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 42478 WOODWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42478 WOODWARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 42478 WOODWARD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 42478 WOODWARD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
