Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3460 Chalice Rd

3460 Chalice Road · (248) 480-8840
Location

3460 Chalice Road, Oakland County, MI 48359

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.
Immediate occupancy. Must use application on mls. Income should be 3 times rent and verifiable. Security deposit is 1.5 times the rent. $40 non-refundable application fee must be included with application along with verification of income, copy of id, and received before application will be processed and may include a background check. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee due at move in. Pets negotiable and if approved will incure a $200 pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds will be approved. Stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Tenant pays all utilities, must have confirmation numbers for consumers and dte on move in day.
Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.

(RLNE5894221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Chalice Rd have any available units?
3460 Chalice Rd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3460 Chalice Rd have?
Some of 3460 Chalice Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Chalice Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Chalice Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Chalice Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3460 Chalice Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3460 Chalice Rd offer parking?
No, 3460 Chalice Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3460 Chalice Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 Chalice Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Chalice Rd have a pool?
No, 3460 Chalice Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Chalice Rd have accessible units?
No, 3460 Chalice Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Chalice Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 Chalice Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3460 Chalice Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3460 Chalice Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
