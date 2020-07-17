3460 Chalice Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.

Immediate occupancy. Must use application on mls. Income should be 3 times rent and verifiable. Security deposit is 1.5 times the rent. $40 non-refundable application fee must be included with application along with verification of income, copy of id, and received before application will be processed and may include a background check. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee due at move in. Pets negotiable and if approved will incure a $200 pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds will be approved. Stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Tenant pays all utilities, must have confirmation numbers for consumers and dte on move in day.

Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.



(RLNE5894221)