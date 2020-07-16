3423 BLACK CHERRY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

*Avail June 6th* Commanding colonial in desirable Century Oaks! Nestled deep in sub this beautiful home is located on cozy cul-de-sac & shielded w/mature trees for extra privacy. This massive home boasts 5027 of fin sqft, 4 bdrms, & 4.1 baths! Walk up the steps & into the grand, 2-story foyer laid w/marble flrs & appointed w/sweeping curved staircase. Open light drenched floorplan! Bright white kitchen ft new SS appliances & flows into 2-story great room. Modern recessed lighting through lower level. Butler's pantry, oak paneled library, formal dining room. Huge master suite w/tray ceiling, spa-sized bath w/jetted tub, & dual closets. Jack & Jill bedrooms & Princess Suite. Enormous W/O bsmt finished in ‘13 w/projector, screen, speakers, & full bath! New deck in ‘14 overlooks 3/4 acre yard w/pond. Perfect for kids to roam! Partially fin. bonus room above 4 car garage, could be 5th bedroom! Oversized 4 car garage 45x27 w/mud room entry. Aluminum clad windows. Desirable Rochester Schools!