All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 3423 BLACK CHERRY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
3423 BLACK CHERRY
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

3423 BLACK CHERRY

3423 Black Cherry · (248) 530-7292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3423 Black Cherry, Oakland County, MI 48363

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
*Avail June 6th* Commanding colonial in desirable Century Oaks! Nestled deep in sub this beautiful home is located on cozy cul-de-sac & shielded w/mature trees for extra privacy. This massive home boasts 5027 of fin sqft, 4 bdrms, & 4.1 baths! Walk up the steps & into the grand, 2-story foyer laid w/marble flrs & appointed w/sweeping curved staircase. Open light drenched floorplan! Bright white kitchen ft new SS appliances & flows into 2-story great room. Modern recessed lighting through lower level. Butler's pantry, oak paneled library, formal dining room. Huge master suite w/tray ceiling, spa-sized bath w/jetted tub, & dual closets. Jack & Jill bedrooms & Princess Suite. Enormous W/O bsmt finished in ‘13 w/projector, screen, speakers, & full bath! New deck in ‘14 overlooks 3/4 acre yard w/pond. Perfect for kids to roam! Partially fin. bonus room above 4 car garage, could be 5th bedroom! Oversized 4 car garage 45x27 w/mud room entry. Aluminum clad windows. Desirable Rochester Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 BLACK CHERRY have any available units?
3423 BLACK CHERRY has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3423 BLACK CHERRY have?
Some of 3423 BLACK CHERRY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 BLACK CHERRY currently offering any rent specials?
3423 BLACK CHERRY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 BLACK CHERRY pet-friendly?
No, 3423 BLACK CHERRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 3423 BLACK CHERRY offer parking?
Yes, 3423 BLACK CHERRY offers parking.
Does 3423 BLACK CHERRY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 BLACK CHERRY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 BLACK CHERRY have a pool?
No, 3423 BLACK CHERRY does not have a pool.
Does 3423 BLACK CHERRY have accessible units?
No, 3423 BLACK CHERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 BLACK CHERRY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 BLACK CHERRY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3423 BLACK CHERRY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3423 BLACK CHERRY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3423 BLACK CHERRY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir
Troy, MI 48084
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct
South Lyon, MI 48165
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48335
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation
Novi, MI 48375
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr
Troy, MI 48084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity