28342 Pontiac Trail

13,000 Sq Ft commercial building in prime location for lease! Located on busy Pontiac Trail, this unique building is available now for lease. Front office and retail approx. 4,500 Sq Ft, and middle shop and warehouse approx. 8,000 Sq Ft are available together. Middle shop includes large garage doors and loading dock. Both spaces include tons of storage and unique designs. Build outs are the responsibility of the tenant. Newer roof and ample parking for staff and patrons. Former John Deer Dealership. Seller will repave parking lot and remove worn concrete to tenants requirements. Zoning is B3 ( Shopping center, retail store, office, recreational and more) Approx. 8 Acres of land.