Oakland County, MI
28342 Pontiac Trail
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

28342 Pontiac Trail

28342 Pontiac Trail · (248) 344-1800
Location

28342 Pontiac Trail, Oakland County, MI 48178

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 13000 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13,000 Sq Ft commercial building in prime location for lease! Located on busy Pontiac Trail, this unique building is available now for lease. Front office and retail approx. 4,500 Sq Ft, and middle shop and warehouse approx. 8,000 Sq Ft are available together. Middle shop includes large garage doors and loading dock. Both spaces include tons of storage and unique designs. Build outs are the responsibility of the tenant. Newer roof and ample parking for staff and patrons. Former John Deer Dealership. Seller will repave parking lot and remove worn concrete to tenants requirements. Zoning is B3 ( Shopping center, retail store, office, recreational and more) Approx. 8 Acres of land.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28342 Pontiac Trail have any available units?
28342 Pontiac Trail has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 28342 Pontiac Trail currently offering any rent specials?
28342 Pontiac Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28342 Pontiac Trail pet-friendly?
No, 28342 Pontiac Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 28342 Pontiac Trail offer parking?
Yes, 28342 Pontiac Trail offers parking.
Does 28342 Pontiac Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28342 Pontiac Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28342 Pontiac Trail have a pool?
No, 28342 Pontiac Trail does not have a pool.
Does 28342 Pontiac Trail have accessible units?
No, 28342 Pontiac Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 28342 Pontiac Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 28342 Pontiac Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28342 Pontiac Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 28342 Pontiac Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
